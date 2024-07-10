Charlie Collier Will Get CFC’s Frank N. Stanton Award in November

Charlie Collier, president of Roku Media, will get the Frank N. Stanton Award for Excellence in Communication from the Center for Communication. The dinner event happens at the Essex House in New York on November 20.

Collier joined Roku in October 2022. Prior to that, he was CEO at Fox Entertainment. He has also been president and general manager of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. Earlier in his career, Collier held leadership roles at Court TV, Oxygen Media, A+E Networks and TeleRep.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be honoring Charlie with this much-deserved award,” said Center for Communication chairman Shane Peros, who is managing director of global partnerships, media, entertainment and distribution for Google. “He is highly respected within the industry for his integrity and forthright leadership. We look forward to celebrating the arc of his career, from his transformative tenures at AMC and Fox to his bold entrepreneurial vision for Roku.”

Named after the center’s founder and former CBS president, the Frank N. Stanton Award “singles out individuals who are charting the industry’s future and who share the center’s commitment to an inclusive and diverse media,” according to the CFC. Past honorees include Ted Turner, Johnny Carson, Bill Paley, Tina Perry, John Landgraf, Rita Ferro and Jimmy Pitaro.

The CFC educates students seeking careers in media, with the goal of increasing diversity.

"The Center for Communication’s commitment to shaping the next generation of media visionaries is critical,“ Collier said. “They’re finding, motivating and nurturing tomorrow's Stantons, Paleys and Turners. The center’s efforts continue to inspire hope and excitement for our industry’s future. It’s an honor to be in the company of the many esteemed past honorees. I thank the center for its recognition.”