Charles Weiss to Head Business Development for NATPE

Charles Weiss has been tapped as senior VP, business development for NATPE.

Weiss joins NATPE from Future Plc, where he was vice president, group publisher for Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News.

The news comes ahead of its NATPE Miami conference, which runs from Jan. 22-Jan. 24, 2019 at the Fontainebleau Hotel.

“We are excited to have Charlie join us here at NATPE. He brings with him invaluable experience and insight that align perfectly with NATPE’s mission to steer the business of content," said JP Bommel, president and CEO of NATPE. “Charlie is one of the most respected executives in our business and we are proud to have him join our team to grow the organization year-round. He’s uniquely qualified to navigate the constant change in our industry.”

Prior to B&C and MCN, Weiss, who currently serves on the board of directors for the Broadcaster's Foundation of America, held posts at Backstage, Nielsen Business Media and Reed Business Information.

“I’m privileged to be joining NATPE – a highly respected organization that stands synonymous with growth and innovation," said Weiss. "As our industry continues to evolve, fueled with the inertia of content creation and distribution, NATPE has remained at the forefront of ambition and relevance. I look forward to building on their decades of amazing work of education and connectivity, and to providing our clients with the strongest opportunities, vehicles, and value industry-wide.”