Charles Barkley To Appear on First NHL on TNT Pre-Game Show
Commercial-free telecast leads into hockey doubleheader
Hoops legend and host of TNT’s award-winning Inside the NBA Charles Barkley will be a special guest on the first edition of the NHL on TNT Face Off pregame show, which will be presented commercial free Wednesday night.
TNT says that Barkley is a “passionate” NHL fan, and he’ll join TNT’s new studio analysts Wayne Gretzky, Anson Carter, Rick Tocchet, Paul Bissonette and host Liam McHugh on the show.
The pre-game show will be followed by a hockey doubleheader with the New York Rangers skating against the Washington Capitals first, followed by the Colorado Avalanche playing the Chicago Blackhawks.
NHL on TNT Face Off is presented by sponsor Verizon.
The season, AT&T’s TNT and The Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN will be televising NHL games, replacing Comcast’s NBC Sports.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
