Charles Barkley To Appear on First NHL on TNT Pre-Game Show

Hoops legend and host of TNT’s award-winning Inside the NBA Charles Barkley will be a special guest on the first edition of the NHL on TNT Face Off pregame show, which will be presented commercial free Wednesday night.

TNT says that Barkley is a “passionate” NHL fan, and he’ll join TNT’s new studio analysts Wayne Gretzky, Anson Carter, Rick Tocchet, Paul Bissonette and host Liam McHugh on the show.

The pre-game show will be followed by a hockey doubleheader with the New York Rangers skating against the Washington Capitals first, followed by the Colorado Avalanche playing the Chicago Blackhawks.

NHL on TNT Face Off is presented by sponsor Verizon.

The season, AT&T’s TNT and The Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN will be televising NHL games, replacing Comcast’s NBC Sports.