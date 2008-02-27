Charles Barkley Extends Turner Sports Deal

The governorship of Alabama may have to wait a little longer: Turner Sports inked bombastic basketball analyst Charles Barkley to a new multiyear deal.

The former National Basketball Association star will continue in his role alongside Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith on TNT’s NBA coverage, and next year will begin appearing on NBA TV and Turner’s broadband channel, TNT NBA Overtime on NBA.com.

Barkley, who has long talked about one day running for governor in Alabama, is in his eighth season as a TNT basketball analyst.