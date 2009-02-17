Charles Barkley Back On TNT Feb. 19

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley will make his return to TNT February 19 on Inside the NBA, the network said Tuesday.

Barkley had been on an off-air leave of absence since December 31, when he was arrested on a drunk driving charge.

“From the beginning, Charles recognized that he used poor judgment. He took full responsibility and apologized for his actions,” said David Levy, President of Turner Sports in a statement. “We look forward to having him back in the studio, where Charles will once again share his opinions, insights and humor with colleagues Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith.”

TNT NBA Thursday will feature a double header that night, with the San Antonio Spurs vs. the Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m., followed by the Utah Jazz facing the Boston Celtics at 10:30.

Barkley will also be appearing elsewhere on television in the coming months, most notably on Golf Channel’s The Haney Project, which will feature golf coach Hank Haney trying to fix Barkley’s swing.