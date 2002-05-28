Char-Broil pulls out of Shield



The Shield lost another advertiser Friday, bringing the number of

advertiser defections to 16, according to the Parents Television Council, which

has orchestrated a campaign against the FX series.

The total may be north of 20 because some original advertisers, like General

Motors Corp. and Deere & Co.'s John Deere, backed out after screening early

episodes.

The late pull-out is W.C. Bradley & Co., maker of Char-Broil

grills.