Char-Broil pulls out of Shield
The Shield lost another advertiser Friday, bringing the number of
advertiser defections to 16, according to the Parents Television Council, which
has orchestrated a campaign against the FX series.
The total may be north of 20 because some original advertisers, like General
Motors Corp. and Deere & Co.'s John Deere, backed out after screening early
episodes.
The late pull-out is W.C. Bradley & Co., maker of Char-Broil
grills.
