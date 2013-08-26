Chapuis Heads Up News at KTXL

Ed Chapuis, former KTVU Oakland news director, is the new VP/news director at KTXL Sacramento, Tribune's Fox affiliate. He started in DMA No. 20 Aug. 26.

"We are fortunate that Ed was available. His experience and tenure at No. 1 ranked stations in both the Bay Area and, more importantly, here in Sacramento, will prove to be invaluable for our station," said Jerry Del Core, VP and general manager at KTXL. "He will take FOX40 to new heights."

Chapuis previously spent 11 years at KCRA Sacramento. His wife and two daughters were born in Sacramento.

"I'm excited about joining FOX40 with its strong news tradition of innovation, creativity and storytelling," Chapuis said. "I've watched and admired KTXL for years and know it has an exceptionally strong news team."