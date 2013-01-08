Chapuis Departing KTVU News Director Post

Ed Chapuis, news director at KTVU San Francisco-Oakland for

the past decade, leaves the Fox affiliate Jan. 10.





Cox's KTVU is a ratings power in the Bay Area.





"We have an exceptional team of journalists here at

KTVU. I am proud of everything we've been able to accomplish," said

Chapuis. "As I leave, I am confident the KTVU Channel 2 News department

will continue to thrive and succeed in delivering the highest quality news in

the country."





Chapuis said he was "looking forward to some new

challenges," but did not specify what his next venture holds.





"Ed Chapuis has been an important part of the KTVU

newsroom leadership for the past decade and we appreciate his

contributions," said Tom Raponi, KTVU-KICU vice president and general

manager. "We wish him the very best with his future endeavors."