Chapple, Radnitz Join Viacom’s Music Group

Two veteran programming and production executives have joined Viacom’s Music Group in senior roles.

Mala Chapple, most recently COO/executive VP, production at Eastern, was named senior VP, content strategy, operations and media partnerships at Viacom Music Group.

Todd Radnitz, who had been senior VP, creative and digital at World of Wonder, which produces VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, was named senior VP, original series.

Both executives report to Nina Diaz, president of entertainment at Viacom’s Music Group.

“Mala and Todd are at the top of their game, with long track records of proven success,” said Diaz. “As we develop more original hours on linear than ever before, and build on that momentum to deliver content across every platform, we’re fortunate to have these two enterprising leaders joining our team of all-stars.”

In her new post Chapple will help grow MTV Studios, working with Diaz and Group President Chris McCarthy to form partnerships with streaming, direct-to-consumer and SVOD platforms.

Before Easter, Chapple was VP, original programming & production at Sundance Channel, where she oversaw series including Brick City, The Day Before, Iconoclasts, Spectacle: Elvis Costello with . . . and Live from Abbey Road.

Radnitz will work with Diaz and head of development Lily Neumeyer on several new and returning series.

Before World of Wonder, he was VP of production at Bravo.