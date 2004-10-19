Chappelle Tops TV DVDs

Comedy Central now has bragging rights to TV's biggest DVD hit.

According to the cable net, which cited retail sources and Nielsen's VideoScan DVD/VHS sell-through monitor, Chappelle's Show: Season One Uncensored has unseated The Simpsons: The Complete First Season as the best-selling TV DVD title.

Chappelle has sold two million units to date, compared to The Simpsons 1.9 million.

In recording record second-quarter earnings in July, Viacom gave Chappelle DVD sales major credit for at 17% boost in ancillary revenue. Chappelle re-upped in August for at least two more seasons of the irreverent half-hour comedy.