Chappelle in Talks for Year Three

Comic Dave Chappelle said talks are under way for a third season of his hit Comedy Central show, and he is "optimistic that it will happen sooner, rather than later."

Chappelle's Show has been a lightening rod for Comedy Central, sometimes drawing more than 4 million viewers, four times the network's average. Chappelle, no doubt, wants big money to come back for a new season.

Chappelle turned out at the Television Critics Association tour in Los Angeles Wednesday to plug his upcoming stand-up special on Showtime.

After surviving 11 failed network pilots, Chappelle has found fame on cable. "Cable was the remedy," he said. But Chappelle recalled when he first started with Comedy Central, people " used to look at me like they were sorry for me."

Comedy Central will be at Press Tour on Thursday and, no doubt, will field questions about Chappelle's future on their air.

