Chappelle shows promise
Comedy Central's newest show, Chappelle's Show, debuted to a strong
2.1 rating and 2.5 million viewers Wednesday night, according to Nielsen Media Research.
It is the first time Comedy has found a show that can build off South
Park's lead-in (1.9 for a repeat).
Chappelle's Show attracted 33 percent more adults 18 through 49 than
South Park, and it was Comedy's best series premiere since That's My
Bush in 2001.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.