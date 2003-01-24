Chappelle shows promise

Comedy Central's newest show, Chappelle's Show, debuted to a strong

2.1 rating and 2.5 million viewers Wednesday night, according to Nielsen Media Research.

It is the first time Comedy has found a show that can build off South

Park's lead-in (1.9 for a repeat).

Chappelle's Show attracted 33 percent more adults 18 through 49 than

South Park, and it was Comedy's best series premiere since That's My

Bush in 2001.