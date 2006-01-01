Chappelle Reveals Himself

Dave Chappelle fans who want inside info about why he walked out of his $50 million contract with Comedy Central will find some answers on an upcoming edition of Bravo’s Inside the Actors Studio that will air between now and March.

He ‘fessed up about everything from his trip to Africa to smoking weed to his feelings on Hollywood, informing host James Lipton, that he was “dropping dimes tonight”—in other words, telling tales out of school.

Chappelle didn’t fail on that end. He most emphatically smoked the pundits (and showbiz execs) who insinuated he lost his marbles.

“The worst thing to call somebody is crazy,” he told Lipton. “It’s dismissive. ‘I don’t understand this person, so they’re crazy.’ It’s bullshit.”

The comedian had a rapt audience of 700 who waited three hours for Chappelle to show up. (His plane was delayed.) Then, it’s as if he wouldn’t leave. Chappelle dropped dimes until almost three in the morning.

He walked out of production of Comedy Central’s Chappelle’s Show last May, apparently not interested in the $30-50 million deal he had signed with the network the summer before to extend the show for two more seasons. He showed up next in Africa.

“I have not spoken about what would make a person walk off the set of a successful show and go to Africa,” Chappelle said. “But again, people don’t understand it, so they call me crazy.”

He told Lipton the first years of the show were “very easy.” After that, though, he intimates, it was tough enough to drive him off­—even to a faraway continent.