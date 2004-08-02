Chappelle Reups with Comedy

Comedian Dave Chappelle will return to Comedy Central for at least two more seasons of his hit sketch act, Chappelle's Show. Under a new two-year deal, Chappelle will executive-produce and star in a third and fourth season and develop new programming ideas for the network.

Chappelle is already executive producing a spoof court show, Judge Paul Mooney, which is in development.

"The success of the show has been phenomenal and overwhelming," Chappelle said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to coming back to Comedy Central for a big finish and now I'm actually rich!"

How rich? Financial terms were not disclosed, but Chappelle was said to be seeking a significant raise and a better cut of DVD sales.

So far, the first season of Chappelle's Show is out on DVD and has been a hot seller. In fact, in reporting its record earnings for the second quarter, Viacom said the 17% boost in ancillary revenue was due in part to higher Nickelodeon licensing revenues. Those, in turn, it attributed "principally [to] Chappelle's Show."