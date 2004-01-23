Chappelle Flies, Todd Sinks

Comedy Central’s Chappelle’s Show returned for its second season with big numbers Wednesday night. Comic David Chappelle’s show nabbed a 2.5 rating and nearly 3 million viewers, about 500,000 more viewers than the season one premiere.

FX’s new reality show, Todd TV,did not start off as strong. Todd TV, where viewers get to vote on life choices for 30-year-old slacker Todd Santos, tallied a 0.7 rating for its Wednesday night premiere.