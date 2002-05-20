Changing Hands

TVs

KQCT-TV Davenport, Iowa

Price:

$200,000

Buyer:

Iowa Public TV (Betty Jean Furgerson, president)

Seller:

Black Hawk College (Keith Miller, president)

Facilities:

Ch. 36, 300 kW, ant. 335 ft.

Affiliation:

Public

Combos

KEZW(AM) Aurora, KKHK-FM and KOSI-FM Denver (Denver-Boulder), Colo.

Price:

$180 million

Buyer:

Entercom (David J. Field, president/CEO); owns 99 other stations, including KALC-FM Denver-Boulder

Seller:

Tribune Broadcasting Co. (Dennis J. FitzSimons, president)

Facilities:

KEZW(AM): 1430 kHz, 5 kW; KKHK-FM: 99.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,624 ft.; KOSI-FM: 101.1 MHz, 81 kW, ant. 1,624 ft.

Format:

KEZW(AM): Big band/nostalgia; KKHK-FM: Classic rock; KOSI-FM: AC

WQLS(AM) and WJRL-FM Ozark (Dothan), Ala.

Price:

$750,000

Buyer:

Styles Broadcasting Inc. (Kim Styles, CEO); also owns WTVY-FM Dothan

Seller:

Jimmy Jarrell

Facilities:

WQLS(AM): 1210 kHz, 10 kW day, 4 kW night; WJRL-FM: 103.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 292 ft.

Format:

WQLS(AM): Gospel; WJRL-FM: Country

FMs

KRFT(AM) De Soto (St. Louis), Mo.

Price:

$1.63 million

Buyer:

All Sports Radio LLC (Greg Marecek, president); owns two other stations, KFNS(AM) and –FM St. Louis

Seller:

The Raftt Corp. (Jerome Friemel, president)

Facilities:

1190 kHz, 10kw

Format:

Dark

KONI-FM Lanai City, Hawaii

Price:

$1.15 million

Buyer:

Hochman Hawaii Publishing Inc. (George Hochman, president); owns two other stations, neither in this market

Seller:

Dixon Broadcasting Inc. (Ivan Dixon III, president)

Facilities:

104.7 MHz, 29 kW, ant. 492 ft.

Format:

AC

KLCH-FM Lake City (Rochester), Minn.

Price:

$280,000

Buyer:

Waitt Radio Inc. (Steven Seline, vice-chairman); owns 53 other stations, none in this market

Seller:

Sorenson Broadcasting Corp. (Dean Sorenson, president)

Facilities:

94.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format:

Lite rock

AMs

KGBC(AM) Galveston, Texas

Price:

$900,000

Buyer:

SIGA Broadcasting Corp. (Gabriel Arango, president); owns three other stations, including KLVL(AM) Houston-Galveston

Seller:

Prets/Blum Media Co (Richard Prets, president)

Facilities:

1540 kHz, 1 kW day, 250 W night

Format:

Oldies/sports

KYMN(AM) Northfield, Mich.

Price:

$800,000

Buyer:

James Ingstad; owns seven other stations, none in this market

Seller:

KYMN Inc (Wayne Eddy, president)

Facilities:

1080 kHz, 1 kW

Format:

AC/news/talk

WKLN(AM) St. Augustine Beach, Fla.

Price:

$225,000

Buyer:

Westshore Broadcasting Inc. (Mike Smith, COO); owns three other stations, including WSOS-FM Jacksonville

Seller:

Chesapeake-Portsmouth Broadcasting Corp. (Nancy Epperson, president)

Facilities:

1170 kHz, 830 W

Format:

Adult standard

