Changing Hands
TVs
KQCT-TV Davenport, Iowa
Price:
$200,000
Buyer:
Iowa Public TV (Betty Jean Furgerson, president)
Seller:
Black Hawk College (Keith Miller, president)
Facilities:
Ch. 36, 300 kW, ant. 335 ft.
Affiliation:
Public
Combos
KEZW(AM) Aurora, KKHK-FM and KOSI-FM Denver (Denver-Boulder), Colo.
Price:
$180 million
Buyer:
Entercom (David J. Field, president/CEO); owns 99 other stations, including KALC-FM Denver-Boulder
Seller:
Tribune Broadcasting Co. (Dennis J. FitzSimons, president)
Facilities:
KEZW(AM): 1430 kHz, 5 kW; KKHK-FM: 99.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,624 ft.; KOSI-FM: 101.1 MHz, 81 kW, ant. 1,624 ft.
Format:
KEZW(AM): Big band/nostalgia; KKHK-FM: Classic rock; KOSI-FM: AC
WQLS(AM) and WJRL-FM Ozark (Dothan), Ala.
Price:
$750,000
Buyer:
Styles Broadcasting Inc. (Kim Styles, CEO); also owns WTVY-FM Dothan
Seller:
Jimmy Jarrell
Facilities:
WQLS(AM): 1210 kHz, 10 kW day, 4 kW night; WJRL-FM: 103.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 292 ft.
Format:
WQLS(AM): Gospel; WJRL-FM: Country
FMs
KRFT(AM) De Soto (St. Louis), Mo.
Price:
$1.63 million
Buyer:
All Sports Radio LLC (Greg Marecek, president); owns two other stations, KFNS(AM) and –FM St. Louis
Seller:
The Raftt Corp. (Jerome Friemel, president)
Facilities:
1190 kHz, 10kw
Format:
Dark
KONI-FM Lanai City, Hawaii
Price:
$1.15 million
Buyer:
Hochman Hawaii Publishing Inc. (George Hochman, president); owns two other stations, neither in this market
Seller:
Dixon Broadcasting Inc. (Ivan Dixon III, president)
Facilities:
104.7 MHz, 29 kW, ant. 492 ft.
Format:
AC
KLCH-FM Lake City (Rochester), Minn.
Price:
$280,000
Buyer:
Waitt Radio Inc. (Steven Seline, vice-chairman); owns 53 other stations, none in this market
Seller:
Sorenson Broadcasting Corp. (Dean Sorenson, president)
Facilities:
94.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format:
Lite rock
AMs
KGBC(AM) Galveston, Texas
Price:
$900,000
Buyer:
SIGA Broadcasting Corp. (Gabriel Arango, president); owns three other stations, including KLVL(AM) Houston-Galveston
Seller:
Prets/Blum Media Co (Richard Prets, president)
Facilities:
1540 kHz, 1 kW day, 250 W night
Format:
Oldies/sports
KYMN(AM) Northfield, Mich.
Price:
$800,000
Buyer:
James Ingstad; owns seven other stations, none in this market
Seller:
KYMN Inc (Wayne Eddy, president)
Facilities:
1080 kHz, 1 kW
Format:
AC/news/talk
WKLN(AM) St. Augustine Beach, Fla.
Price:
$225,000
Buyer:
Westshore Broadcasting Inc. (Mike Smith, COO); owns three other stations, including WSOS-FM Jacksonville
Seller:
Chesapeake-Portsmouth Broadcasting Corp. (Nancy Epperson, president)
Facilities:
1170 kHz, 830 W
Format:
Adult standard
—Information provided by BIA Financial Networks'
Media Access Pro,
Chantilly, Va. www.bia.com
