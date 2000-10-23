Changing Hands
THIS WEEK
TV/Radio-$0-0
TVs-$60,067,950- 2
Combos-$10,854,000-3
FMs-$2,075,000-2
AMs-$1,040,000 -4
Total-$74,036,950 -11
SO FAR IN 2000
TV/Radio-$2,133,450- 1
TVs-$843,476,089-25
Combos-$3,525,982,127-90
FMs-$975,144,076-135
AMs-$149,768,885-86
Total-$5,496,504,717-337
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.