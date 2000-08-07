Changes at the top

WASHINGTON

The face of the nation's Top 25 Radio Groups has changed dramatically in the past year. Last year's No. 3, Clear Channel Communications, and No. 1, AMFM, are merging to become a Herculean No. 1 and there are five new groups on the list, compiled for B & C by BIA Research.

BIA says the new Clear Channel posted an estimated $3.1 billion in 1999 revenue, which is how the Top 25 are ranked. Infinity Broadcasting is No. 2 with $2.1 billion of estimated '99 revenue, compared with $1.7 billion in the year-before list (B & C, Aug. 30, 1999). ABC Radio, last year's No. 4, moves up a notch to No. 3 with $406.9 million; Cox Radio is No. 4 with $385 million (it was sixth last year), and Entercom Communications stays at No. 5 with $358.6 million.