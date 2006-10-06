One day after Fox, the CW and ABC all announced moves, Friday could bring changes at NBC and CBS, as rumors swirled late Thursday that changes were afoot for Kidnapped and Smith.

NBC is said to be close to moving struggling drama Kidnapped to Saturday nights, where it will finish its 13-episode run.Sources said Sony may put together a “catch-up” episode to re-launch the show on the new night within the next couple weeks.

In addition, CBS was said to be mulling cancellation for Smith, a rookie drama from John Wells that has not performed up to the network’s expectations.

Neither NBC or CBS would comment on Thursday.