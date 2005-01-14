Changes Atop Time Warner Cable

Three veteran Time Warner Cable executives are out in a major restructuring in the top ranks.



Vice chairman and COO John Billock and President Tom Baxter, both at the end of their contracts, will exit over the next several months, with their jobs consolidated into a single president/COO position.



Executive vice president and chief marketing officer Chuck Ellis is also heading out the door.



Insiders say Time Warner Cable Chairman/CEO Glenn Britt wants a more efficient management structure. Billock heads marketing, ad sales and corporate affairs, while Baxter runs the cable company’s system operations.



Warner restructured its management ranks in 2001, when Britt took the top job and Billock and Baxter were installed atop the country’s second-largest MSO.



Billock will stay on until the new president/COO is found. Time Warner plans to fill Ellis’ chief marketing officer post.