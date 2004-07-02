Change of Venue for Jury

Fox is moving summer crime drama The Jury from Tuesday at 9 p.m. to Friday at 9, where the network will give the program one more chance to improve its ratings.

The Jury, produced by co-owned Twentieth Century Fox Television, has been Fox’s toughest sell this summer and is out of production. Fox has aired five episodes and says it still plans to air the remaining five. While Fox says the jury (pun intended) still is out on the show, Friday nights are historically tough for Fox.