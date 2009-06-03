Chandra Wilson, Jim Parsons to Announce Primetime Emmy Nominations

Grey’s Anatomy star Chandra Wilson and The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons will announce the nominations for the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards on July 16 along with Academy Chairman and CEO John Shaffner.

Wilson has been nominated for three-straight Emmys for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in her role as Dr. Miranda Bailey on Grey’s. She has also been awarded two SAG Awards and three NAACP Image Awards.

Parsons is known for his role as Sheldon Cooper on Big Bang Theory, which just wrapped season two on CBS and has been picked up for two more years.

The Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sept. 13 from 8-11 p.m. EST on CBS from the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles.