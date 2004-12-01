Champ's Loss Is Ratings Win

Jeopardy!'s ratings soared to a seven-year high Tuesday night as millions tuned in to watch the defeat of the show's biggest winner ever, Ken Jennings.

The show featuring his loss garnered an average 13.0 rating/22 share in the weighted metered markets, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. It was the show's best rating since February 1997 and a 57% improvement over the same date last year.

Jennings won $2.5 million in 74 straight shows since his first appearance on June 2.

