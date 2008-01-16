Championship Gaming Rounds Out Executive Team

Video-game league Championship Gaming Series finalized its executive team.

The crew includes Infospace veteran Geoff Stevens as chief operating officer, former National Football League producer Michael Burks as executive producer, Infospace veteran Kieve Huffman as senior vice president of business development and sales, former Disney VP Michael Widman as general counsel and veteran video-gaming executives Scott Valencia as senior VP of operations and Jason Katz as VP of global marketing.

They join CEO and league commissioner Andy Reif. “This group of leaders is the all-star team that will redefine sports entertainment in the digital age,” Reif said.

Los Angeles-based CGS launched last year as a joint venture between DirecTV, British Sky Broadcasting and Star.