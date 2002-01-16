Chamber fires back at Chair

Fox and Dick Clark Productions have fired back at ABC in the battle of the

primetime game shows.

Fox and Clark's production studio have filed a countersuit against the

producers of ABC's new game series, The Chair.

Earlier this month, Touchdown Productions, producers of The Chair,

sued Fox, alleging that it took the idea for the game and turned it into The

Chamber.

Fox's countersuit claimed that Touchdown employees attempted to obtain

'confidential' information about the rival show by trespassing on its sound

stage and attempting to 'poach' employees during the development

stage.