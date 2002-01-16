Chamber fires back at Chair
Fox and Dick Clark Productions have fired back at ABC in the battle of the
primetime game shows.
Fox and Clark's production studio have filed a countersuit against the
producers of ABC's new game series, The Chair.
Earlier this month, Touchdown Productions, producers of The Chair,
sued Fox, alleging that it took the idea for the game and turned it into The
Chamber.
Fox's countersuit claimed that Touchdown employees attempted to obtain
'confidential' information about the rival show by trespassing on its sound
stage and attempting to 'poach' employees during the development
stage.
