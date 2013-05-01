Chamber of Commerce CEO Named KIEM Eureka GM

J. Warren Hockaday, president and CEO of the Greater Eureka

Chamber of Commerce, has been named general manager of KIEM Eureka (Calif.). He

succeeds Roy Frostenson, who took a journalism faculty position at the

University of Mississippi.





Eureka is DMA No. 194. KIEM, an NBC affiliate, is the market

leader.





"We're very excited to have J. taking over at News

Channel 3," said Bill Pollack, KIEM owner. "He has deep roots in

Humboldt County, knows the community well and is widely respected. I am

confident he'll do a great job for us."





Hockaday has lead the Eureka Chamber for 14 years and

previously worked as news director at KVIQ Eureka.





"I am honored and excited about the

opportunity to move my career forward and to work with the highly professional

staff and management at KIEM," said Hockaday. "I leave the Chamber

with some regret as the board and staff have made a significant contribution to

the vibrancy of the local business community. I am proud to have played a part

in that effort."