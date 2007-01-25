Challenge to FCC Local Video Franchise Process Expected

Local franchising authorities and community activists groups say they are preparing a court challenge to the FCC's recent order revamping the local video franchise process.



With a national video franchising reform bill scuttled by the network neutrality issue, the FCC last month stepped in to make it easier for cable's competition to get into the local video business.



The National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors, the National League of Cities, the National Association of Counties, the Alliance for Community Media and the Alliance for Communications Democracy say they have retained legal counsel to fight the move.



The National Cable & Telecommunications Association has said if would not rule out suing the commission as well for what some critics of the move called legislating by proxy and exceeding its authority.



