Chalice Hires Geoff Wolinetz From FreeWheel as Senior VP, Growth

Chalice, a year-old company that uses artificial intelligence to build custom algorithms for marketers, named former FreeWheel exec Geoff Wolinetz as senior VP of growth, a new position.

Wolinetz, who had been senior VP of client relationships and head of revenue for FreeWheel, Comcast’s ad-tech division, will focus on working with larger marketers and expanding Chalice’s business in the fast-growing connected TV category.

Chalice was launched in 2020 by former Google and Snap exec Ali Manning and her husband Adam Heimlich, who started a programmatic unit at Horizon Media. It has worked for Peleton and the Joe Biden campaign and is looking to bring smarter targeting to CTV.

“Right now, in CTV, brands are still just scratching the surface,” said Manning. “There is so much potential for digital-like targeting, but many advertisers are still using broad targeting tactics ported over from television. This is a space where eventually marketers will be able to configure custom plans and tie what they do to the rest of their media spending. Geoff, with his TV background, is going to help our partners get there.”

Wolinetz will apply his experience in selling software-as-a-service (SaaS) products to media companies in order to develop customer buying capabilities for marketers.

“We’re getting close to the point where the predominant viewing technology for consumers is going to be the smart TV,” Wolinetz said. “There’s no reason we can’t be the leader in helping brands master that space while helping achieve their KPIs in coordination with everything else they do.”