Chairman Tauzin's opening gambit
The newly formed House Energy and Commerce Committee holds it first public meeting with Rep. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) as chairman on Wednesday. Committee members will sort out administrative tasks, such as subcommittee jurisdictions and ratios. Tauzin also will formally appoint his subcommittee chairman, which already have been named, and name vice chairmen. Finally, Republican and Democratic members will be officially appointed.
- Paige Albiniak
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.