Chairman staying put
Washington
Rumors were flying around Washington last week that FCC Chairman William Kennard has notified the administration he would resign in August. Kennard quickly quashed talk of his departure and said he plans to stay at his job until his term expires in 2001. "The digital revolution makes this time very exciting for all of us," said an FCC spokesman. "The chairman has an important agenda, and he is committed to it. He is not going anywhere."
