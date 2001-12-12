Chabin voted out at ATAS

The 15-member Executive Committee of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences voted Wednesday not to renew the organization's current President Jim

Chabin.

Insiders say Chabin and ATAS Chairman Bryce Zabel have not been getting along

and that a number Executive Committee members were upset with the way Chabin

'handled things' with the twice delayed Emmy Awards earlier this year.

Chabin had been the Academy's president for the last three years and formerly

headed tradeshow group PROMAX/BDA.

It was widely known that Chabin didn't get along with the Academy's former

Chairman Meryl Marshall-Daniels and Marshall-Daniels actually had a special

committee formed in 1999 to evaluate Chabin's performance.

The Executive Committee renewed the contracts of four other top Academy

employees, including current Executive Vice President John Leverence at their

meeting in Beverly Hills.

It's unclear who will take over the president's post.

Academy executives weren't commenting.

The twice-delayed Emmys cost the Academy over $1 million and the organization

was forced to lay off several employees in its wake.