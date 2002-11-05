Chabin retakes mantle at PROMAX&BDA

Jim Chabin is returning to PROMAX&BDA as its CEO after a three-year

absence, and he will be charged with keeping the association relevant in the

face of drastic changes in the TV industry.

'We really have got to create activities and materials that reflect changes

in the marketplace and that will help to lead the industry into this brave new

world,' Chabin said.

Chabin had been president and CEO of the organization from 1992 through 1999,

starting with the Broadcast Promotion and Marketing Executives Association and

eventually changing the name to PROMAX.

He broadened the association's scope to include digital cable, satellite

delivery and the Internet, and he expanded its reach to Europe, Asia, Latin

America and Australia.

PROMAX became PROMAX&BDA in 1998, when it incorporated the Broadcast

Designers Association.

'As the television industry is challenged with incredible transformation, we

again look to Jim as our agent of change,' said Mark Stroman, senior marketing

agent for Endeavor Talent Agency.

'Under his leadership and guidance, our organization will ensure that

marketing and promotion continue to drive a new economy, growing the broadcast

and cable networks' return on their marketing investments and evolving a new

business paradigm,' he added.

Chabin -- who returns to PROMAX&BDA after serving as president of the

Association of Television Arts and Sciences -- replaces Glynn Brailsford, who

becomes chief creative officer and reports to Chabin.

The next PROMAX&BDA international conference will take place at the

Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles June 4 through

6.