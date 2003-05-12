CFA: Media explosion more smoke than fire

The vaunted explosion of media outlets does not justify Federal

Communications Commission plans to revise broadcast-ownership rules, consumer

groups said Monday, because TV and newspapers remain overwhelmingly the source

of news.

The Internet "has not arrived as an independent source," and some cable news

channels do almost no original reporting, said Mark Cooper, research director

for the Consumer Federation of America.

"All of that might happen, but you can't write rules based on hope and hype,"

he told reporters during a briefing.

He said the FCC should tighten broadcast-ownership rules to make it harder

for companies to establish local newspaper/TV combos and TV duopolies, adding

that the FCC should rely on Department of Justice standards for approving deals

in highly concentrated markets.

FCC "voice" tests should be tightened so that TV outlets without news

operations are excluded for purposes of determining whether there are enough

stations in a market to permit two TV stations with news operations to be owned

by the same company, Cooper said.