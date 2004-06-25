CFA Launches New Ownership Attack

Striking while the iron is hot -- and the Federal Communications Commission's deregulatory ownership rules have been put on ice -- the Consumer Federation of America has launched a new Web site (MediaOwnership.org) to fight media concentration.

"Public outcry was essential in bringing this issues to the forefront," said CFA's Mark Cooper, "we must continue to let our voices be heard." CFA is calling it an "Internet movement," and to that end will build an e-mail list for news and action alerts.

Those are likely to include calls for emails to the White House and FCC telling them not to appeal the court decision reversing and remanding the rules.