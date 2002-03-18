CFA: Keep cross-ownership ban

The number of TV and newspaper owners will plunge from 630 currently to

around 250 if the Federal Communications Commission removes restrictions on

local newspaper/TV cross-ownership and lifts the 35 percent cap on one company's

TV-household reach, a consumer advocate predicted Friday.

'This is not a marketplace of ideas that will promote democracy,' said Mark

Cooper, research director for the Consumer Federation of America, at a briefing

sponsored by the AFL-CIO.

The trade-union group counts The Newspaper Guild as a member, and it has

asked the FCC not to lift the cross-ownership restriction.

Canadian journalism professor Stephen Kimber explained how interference from

CanWest Global Communications Corp., his country's largest media conglomerate,

led him to resign as a columnist.

After acquiring one-half of the country's newspapers from the Conrad Black

chain, the company operates TV/newspaper combos in 17 markets. It has barred

editorials and signed op-ed columns that conflict with the corporate position on

the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, Canada's ruling party or CanWest, he said.

In the past two months, the policy has led to the resignation of 'a

half-dozen' columnists and the suspension of 10 reporters, he added.

Democratic FCC commissioner Michael Copps offered a rundown of the agency's

review of cross-ownership restrictions, but the frequent critic of deregulation

said he hasn't made up his mind on this issue.