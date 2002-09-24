CFA: DTV efforts off the mark

The Consumer Federation of America said the draft of proposed digital-TV legislation

being floated on the Hill won't speed the transition to digital television, but

will instead allow for more foot-dragging, while penalizing consumers in the

bargain. It doesn't think much of Federal Communications Commission efforts to

advance digital TV, either.

"Energy and Commerce chairman [Rep.] Billy Tauzin [R-La.] and FCC chairman Michael Powell

don't care about the consumer," CFA research director Mark Cooper said. "They

are protecting and promoting the industry at the expense of the consumer."

The federation's criticisms were leveled in a report released on the eve of

digital-TV hearings in the House Telecommunications and Internet Subcommittee Wednesday.

The report identified the key offenders in Hill and FCC proposals as the digital-TV

tuner mandate, "which will drive up television prices but offer consumers

marginal value," it said, and the broadcast flag, which the CFA fears will unduly

curb home recording rights.

Then how would the CFA spur the transition? Digital must-carry, open set-top-box

standards, protecting fair-use rights (translation: no broadcast flag) and a

government mandate for more compelling digital programming.

The full report is available at www.consumerfed.org/DTVTransition.pdf.