Trending

CES: Sony’s Stringer Gives Peek At 3-D Entertainment

By

CES '09: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable



Sony chairman and CEO Howard Stringer showed off big-screen 3-D video as part of his CES keynote address Thursday, and said the technology is “closer than you think” to becoming a standard feature of the entertainment industry.

Sony’s demo used RealD’s 3-D imaging system and glasses, and is primarily aimed a movie-theater releases for now rather than home TV viewers.

Stringer brought to the stage DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg, who said 3-D is the next major technical move forward after sound and color.
Click here for the full story at multichannel.com.