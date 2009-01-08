CES: Sony’s Stringer Gives Peek At 3-D Entertainment

CES '09: Complete Coverage from Broadcasting & Cable





Sony chairman and CEO Howard Stringer showed off big-screen 3-D video as part of his CES keynote address Thursday, and said the technology is “closer than you think” to becoming a standard feature of the entertainment industry.



Sony’s demo used RealD’s 3-D imaging system and glasses, and is primarily aimed a movie-theater releases for now rather than home TV viewers.



Stringer brought to the stage DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg, who said 3-D is the next major technical move forward after sound and color.

Click here for the full story at multichannel.com.