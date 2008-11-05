CES, NABCongratulate Obama On Victory

Consumer Electronics Association President Gary Shapiro congratulated Barack Obama on his victory Wednesday, saying that he ran an "innovative digital campaign" that showed he embraced technology in "creating opportunity, growing our economy and creating jobs."



He called on the president to recognize the value of free trade and open markets. "We look forward to working with the President-elect, his new Administration and Congress to ensure a strong and prosperous United States," said Shapiro.



Obama has said he favors technological solutions to media content control, making sure U.S. products are "treated fairly" in foreign markets, and has pledged to appoint the nation's first "chief technology officer".



The National Association of Broadcasters also added its congratulations: " NAB salutes Senator Obama on his historic achievement," said NAB spokesman Dennis Wharton. "Fortunately, most broadcast issues are not partisan, and we look forward to working with President-elect Obama, a new Congress, and a new FCC to preserve and strengthen American's free, local and ubiquitous broadcasting service."

The National Cable & Telecommunications Assocaition had not comment at press time.