CES: ‘Jeopardy!’ Tapes from CES Floor

CBS Television Distribution’s Jeopardy! kicked off the New Year by taping 11 episodes this week on the floor of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.



In collaboration with Sony Electronics, Jeopardy!’s producers built a set as part of Sony’s booth, allowing visitors to check out Sony’s latest products and one of Sony’s signature TV series. The set includes a game board featuring 36 Sony high definition-LCD monitors as well as super-flat OLED technology and other Sony design innovations.

Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune each are produced by Sony Pictures Television and distributed by CTD.



“We look forward to sharing this dazzling Sony Electronics-inspired set with the CES attendees, as well as with our millions of Jeopardy! fans”, said executive producer Harry Friedman in a statement.



CES will play host to two Jeopardy! audience favorites: “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and the “Tournament of Champions.” “Celebrity Jeopardy!” will feature Tom Bergeron (Dancing with the Stars), Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds) and Aisha Tyler (Bedtime Stories) as contestants. Each celebrity player is guaranteed a minimum of $25,000 to be donated to their special cause, while the show’s winner is guaranteed a grand prize of $50,000.



Celebrity Jeopardy! will air nationwide Tuesday, March 10th.







Jeopardy!’s Tournament of Champions will feature a two-week competition among the show’s recent highest money winners. The grand prize for the two-week tournament will be $250,000, with a minimum guarantee of $100,000 for second place and $50,000 for third place. The competition will air March 11- 24.