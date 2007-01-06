CES: CEA Touts HD Set Sales

The Consumer Electronics Association predicts that sales of flat-panel HDTV sets will continue their strong growth in 2007 after a groundbreaking holiday shopping season in 2006.

The trade group forecasts 2007 shipments of 19 million flat-panel displays, including plasma and LCD models. Overall, display technologies will account for $22 billion of CEA's projected total consumer electronics revenues of $155 billion in 2007. The overall figure would be a seven percent improvement over total consumer electronics sales of $145 billion in 2006.

"The TV market is setting all-time revenue records," says Todd Thibodeaux, CEA's senior vice president of industry relations. "CRT-based sets are giving way to flat panel displays. The successful ongoing transition to digital television is driving demand in this market space."