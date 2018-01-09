CES 2018: Toasting ATSC 3.0

Las Vegas -- Execs from the National Association of Broadcasters, Advanced Television Systems Committee and Consumer Technology Association raised a toast here at CES Tuesday to mark the release of a suite of standards for ATSC 3.0, a next-gen broadcast platform that will support multiscreen video, Ultra HD resolution, interactivity, immersive sound and other advanced features.



The release, which will pave the way for an internet-based standard for broadcast TV, marked an “an intensive five-year effort,” ATSC president Mark Richer said. “We look ahead to the future with great optimism.”



The release of ATSC 3.0 “isn’t the beginning of the end, just the end of the beginning,” he said in ahomage to Winston Churchill.



“With ATSC 3.0, we have the opportunity to take broadcasting to the next generation,” Gordon Smith, president of the NAB, added, calling the new standards the “next chapter of broadcast television.”



