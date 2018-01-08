CES 2018: Samba TV Unveils Programmatic Addressable Platform

Samba TV introduced a self-serve platform enabling advertisers to use its Samba data for target audiences using programmatic technology.

The new platform was being demonstrated at the CES trade show in Las Vegas.



READ MORE: Complete Coverage of CES 2018

Advertisers using the platform can access Audience Discovery, Samba’s proprietary planning analysis, to identify those TV shows and networks that best appeal to the type of audience they are trying to reach. The Audience Platform also enables addressability through Audience Manager; a feature that allows marketers to easily put the results of Audience Discovery into action with instant segment generation and rapid syndication to any Demand Side Platform (DSP) for programmatic activation.

“Reach and frequency are KPIs at the center of every TV ad campaign; however, shrinking audiences, the proliferation of streaming video, and the availability of DVRs in most TV households has enabled the irreversible erosion of linear TV reach,” says Ashwin Navin, CEO and Co-Founder of Samba TV. “Without using precise TV data to complete the picture of today’s modern viewer, marketers are facing a ‘viewer insights gap.’ More than 400 of the world’s largest advertisers have turned to Samba’s leading Sync + Retarget solution to connect with these ‘unreachables’ and now, with the launch of the Samba TV Audience Platform, we have made TV audiences even more accessible to marketers than ever before.”



Related: BrightLine Launches 'DataCast'

Samba TV’s self-serve software provides marketers with direct access to high quality TV audience data, transparency and full control for creation of unique strategies and the flexibility to activate audiences on the DSP or tech platform of the user’s choice.

“Samba TV's Audience Discovery tool helped us better understand the video consumption of our consumers, holistically plan our media buys and activate cross-channel video campaigns that are optimizing our frequency and maximizing our reach against our different audiences,” says Emmanuel Marques, Vice-President Customer Engagement for Walt Disney Parks & Resorts