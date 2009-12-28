CES 2010 to See Decline in Exhibitors

The Consumer Electronics Association expects 2,500 exhibitors for next month's CES in Las Vegas -- down from approximately 2,700 in 2009 -- although the 2010 confab will feature a record number of more than 330 new exhibiting companies, the trade group said Monday.

CEA expects around 110,00 attendees for the 2010 International CES, its same estimate as last year although the final tally for 2009 beat expectations with 113,085.

