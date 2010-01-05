CES 2010: NAB, OMVC, Sezmi to Partner on DTV Showcase

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) said late

Monday, Jan. 4., that it will demonstrate new applications for broadcast

spectrum at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. NAB is working

in partnership with the Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC), a group of 800

stations that has been promoting mobile DTV, and Sezmi, a start-up that wants

to sell a new pay-TV service based on both DTV transmission and Internet video

and which has been negotiating with stations to lease some of their spectrum.

The announcement comes as the NAB is embroiled in a major

lobbying effort to convince the FCC and Congress that broadcasters should

retain their digital spectrum, and not be forced to give up some, or all of it,

for applications such as wireless broadband access. New applications such as

mobile DTV and multicasting services like Sezmi have been touted by NAB as

vital uses for the digital spectrum alongside broadcasters' existing

high-definition and standard-definition programming.

"Broadcasters are charging into 2010 working with innovative

organizations like Sezmi and the Open Mobile Video Coalition that improve the

quality, delivery and accessibility of broadcast content," said NAB president Gordon

Smith in a statement. "Such services represent the vibrant future of

broadcast-based services that will greatly benefit the public, and cannot be

replicated by broadband. Their foundation is the digital television spectrum."

NAB says it will showcase the new applications, including

demonstrations of mobile DTV and Sezmi's "Hybrid Broadcasting" model, at the

Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.

That NAB is working with OMVC is not a surprise, as it has teamed with the

group to promote mobile DTV development before, such as collaborating on market

studies and mobile DTV demos. A formal relationship with Sezmi, which began

trialing its service in Los Angeles

last year and has yet to launch commercially, is new. However, Smith did

mention Sezmi in his testimony last month before the House Subcommittee on

Communications, Technology and the Internet, and said the company is "working

with broadcasters to provide a blended broadcast-broadband system that is a

more affordable, quality alternative to cable and satellite."

"Our breakthrough nationwide television service brings

significant new revenue opportunities to broadcasters while providing consumer

with competitive choice in television service," said Buno Pati, co-founder and

CEO of Sezmi, in a statement. "As we prepare for our nationwide rollout this

year, we're pleased to have the support of many television broadcasters paving

the way for more competitive consumer choices in television."