CES 2008: Universal Unveiling High-End Remote

Las Vegas -- Universal Electronics, the Cypress, Calif.-based company that controls about 75% of the cable remote-control market and supplies set-top remotes to Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications and DirecTV, is unveiling a new high-end remote aimed at the custom-installation market.

The latest in its Nevo line of fully programmable remotes, the NevoS70 is designed to provide total control of all entertainment and media devices in the home, and it will also interface to home-automation systems to control functions such as lighting. It will be available in early 2008 for a suggested price of $1,199.

The NevoS70 has a completely customizable, 3.5-inch color touch-screen and hard-button interface. It provides access to the world’s largest infrared (IR) database; built-in Z-wave and Wi-Fi radio transmissions for non-line-of-sight control; a browser for out-of-the-box control of Internet-protocol devices via Web servers, such as cameras; and digital-media control of music, pictures and video.

It can be paired with Universal’s $299 NevoConnect NC-50 base station to provide serial-device control, and can be customized using NevoStudio Pro, a wizard-driven programming tool for installers.





