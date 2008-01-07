CES 2008: Streambox to Unveil Mobile Encoder
By Glen Dickson
Las Vegas -- Streambox, a Seattle-based firm that makes video-streaming hardware that allows live video feeds to be sent over broadband links, will use the 2008 International Consumer Electronics Show here to introduce a new software-based product aimed at mobile devices.
The new Streambox Mobile Software Encoder features the same Streambox ACT-L3 proprietary compression algorithms that are used in Streambox encoders already used by CNN and local stations such as WDIV Detroit.
It can run on a variety of Microsoft Windows mobile devices, Streambox said, allowing broadcasters, first-responders and citizen journalists to transport broadcast video over Wi-Fi and third-generation networks for both real-time and store-and-forward applications.
