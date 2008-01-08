CES 2008: Deloitte Poll Finds Online Content Creation Rising

Even as a writers’ strike continues to take a toll on media content -- reruns and recycled reality formats, for example -- a new study found that media consumers are increasingly creating their own entertainment content online.

That is according to the results of an online poll released by consulting firm Deloitte at the 2008 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The study found that 45% of respondents to a recent survey are creating music, blogs, photo albums and their own Web sites to entertain themselves and others, up from 33% who said they were creating their own content in a similar survey by the company last spring.

And those amateur content creators are sharing that content wherever they happen to be. The study also found that 36% of respondents said they used their cell phones as an entertainment device, up from 24% in the spring survey.

“The cell phone is increasingly moving center stage as the most important entertainment device to consumers,” said Phil Asmundson, vice chairman and for Deloitte’s technology, media and telecommunications group. “Advertisers and content providers should be looking beyond the TV and computer when developing forward-looking consumer strategies,” he added in announcing the survey results.

The fact that the poll was online already selects for some level of tech-friendliness, or at least familiarity, so the results should be viewed through that prism.

Self-directed online content may be on the rise, but when it comes to capturing those eyeballs for marketers, TV still ranks No. 1 in advertising effectiveness, with 85% saying it had the most influence on buying decisions. But online was next at 63%, with magazines third at 63%, although statistically, they are in a dead heat, since it is within the margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

The survey, conducted in October, polled 2,081 consumers aged 13-75.