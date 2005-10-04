CEOs Unite To Fight Piracy

NBC Universal Chairman/CEO Bob Wright is in London today (Oct. 4) to brainstorm with other CEOs on the issue of piracy and counterfeiting.

Wright has been a leading voice in the fight against the theft of intellectual property in an age with easy digital duplication, calling it the top policy issue for his company.

CEOs from the Americas, Asia, Africa and Europe are meeting as BASCAP (Business Action to Stop Counterfeiting and Piracy) to coordinate their efforts against piracy and present a united front.

By BASCAP's estimates, global industries lose $600 billion per year to intellectual property theft.

Also in the CEO lineup are Jean-René Fourtou, chairman, Vivendi Universal (BASCAP co-chair); Eric Nicoli, chairman, EMI Group; and Microsoft CEO Steven Ballmer, as well as representatives of the pharmaceuticals, food and textiles industries.