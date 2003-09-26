CEOs Top Forbes ’ Online Poll
According to Forbes.com's (www.forbes.com) latest online poll of
approval ratings for CEOs on its "Forbes 400" list, some media moguls' fortunes
rose in August over the month before.
InterActiveCorp's Barry Diller got a 70% approval
rating (the measure is a thumb up or down), compared with a 58% in July; Viacom Inc.'s
Sumner Redstone was at 53% approval, up strongly from July's 33% (we'll check
and see if that holds after Viacom's announcement earlier this week of
lower-than-expected earnings and income); News Corp.'s Rupert Murdoch was at 49% approval, up
from 43%; and The Walt Disney Co.'s Michael Eisner was at 44%, a dramatic rise from the 10%
the month before.
