Century 21 Hangs Sign on CNN

Century 21 Real Estate has signed on for a year-long advertising/sponsorship deal with CNN ad sales.

No, Anderson Cooper won't make sure he is standing in front of a Century 21 "for sale" sign for that next Katrina repopulating story.

Century 21 will become the sponsor of CNN's Open House Saturday morning half-hour real estate news feature series. It will also get billboards in "Top Five Real Estate Tips" and "Home Front" segments that air during the week on CNN networks.

In addition, an on-demand version of CNN's real estate shows will have a "brought to you by Century 21" attached for about a month--which month will be up to Century 21--and the company will be the real estate category sponsor on CNN.com.

On the other side of the table, Century 21 will get to use select stories from CNNMoney.com on its own Web site.

